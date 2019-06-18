By BENSON AYIENDA

Police in Kisii are investigating an incident where a couple in Mwanyakwambara village, Bonchari Constituency is suspected of killing their three-month-old child.

Village elders say the boy may have been killed after claims from his father that he was fathered by another man.

Daniel Nyamweya Keya, 38, and Leonida Nyakerario, 33, reportedly quarrelled last week over the child’s paternity, with the man accusing his wife of being unfaithful.

ANOTHER MAN

“The man stays in Nairobi where he works while the wife resides at their rural home in Bonchari. It is suspected that she got pregnant with another man, stirring her husband’s anger,” said Mr Agega Omaga, a village elder.

Last week on Monday, Ms Nyakerario is said to have visited her husband in Nairobi but he refused to accept the child and asked her to return it to the person who impregnated her.

TRAVELLED TO KISII

On Thursday, they agreed to travel back to Kisii with the child where they are suspected to have killed it and dumped the body in a pit latrine before returning to Nairobi on Friday morning.

Their neighbours in Nairobi were surprised upon realising that they had returned without the child and reported the matter to the police.

Confirming the incident, Kisii County Police Commander Martin Kibet said that he had received a phone call from his counterpart from Gatundu informing him about the missing child.

BODY FOUND

“When I received the message, I immediately deployed my officers on the ground and search was immediately conducted. Later in the evening the decomposing body was finally retrieved from the said pit on Monday,” he said.

He said the suspects were arrested and are being held in a police station in Gatundu South.