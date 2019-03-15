By BENSON AYIENDA

A section of youth leaders from Kisii County has given the government a 24-hour ultimatum to ensure justice is done for the family of former University of Nairobi student, Samwel Ragira, who was killed on Thursday night by armed goons in unclear circumstances.

Led by Dennis Mosoti, the angry youth vowed to stage protests in the streets of Kisii starting Saturday in the morning if the government fails to address the issue.

“The Kisii County youth leadership strongly condemns the killing of a young, determined and vibrant leader which happened in Nairobi yesterday. I therefore call upon the police and other relevant authorities to immediately arrest the perpetrators or else we demonstrate in solidarity with our beloved OCS Ragira,” Mr Mosoti said on Friday.

STOP KILLINGS

According to him, killings of young people in the country, which are on the rise, must stop as soon as possible for peaceful co-existence among Kenyans.

“We call on the CS for Interior, Dr Fred Matiang’i, to implement security measures to protect young people and students while in universities,” he added.

Mr Ragira, politician who had contested the Milimani Ward seat as an independent candidate in 2017, was on Thursday night shot dead by goons at Club 36 located opposite Nairobi Primary School.

It is alleged that for the last one week, the goons who are said to be armed with guns and an assortment of crude weapons have been demanding payment from the traders in the town in order for them to go on with their activities.