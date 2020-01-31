By SHARON ACHIENG

More by this Author

Over 200 families from a village in Kisii County were left homeless after a landslide owing to heavy rains on Thursday.

The landslide that swept away houses and livestock, left a trail of destruction.

At least 400 households in Riabotenene village in Marani Sub-County, have been affected.

SERIOUS INJURIES

Nine people, who sustained serious injuries are recuperating at Marani Level 4 Hospital in Kisii County.

Mr David Mokaya was taking a nap after a long day’s work on his farm when he woke up to a house filled with water.

“I tried to salvage a few household items but it was too late since some of them had already been destroyed,” he said.

He is now camping at Nyabworoba SDA Primary School with his two children.

“We were brought here yesterday (Thursday) after my house sank with all my belongings. I am even grateful to God that my children were in school,” Ms Florence Nyaboke said.

Advertisement

NINE CHILDREN

Her nine children, five in nursery and four in primary school now have no shelter, food, nor clothing since all their property was destroyed in the landslide.

Another victim Ms Genes Kwamboka said she was preparing lunch in her kitchen for her eight children as it rained. Soon, the house was filled with water before she reached out to the neighbours for assistance after realising that her last born child was still trapped in the main house.

Area chief Evans Ateka advised those affected to vacate their homes. Landslides were reported in the area in 1964, 1974, 2019 and the latest one on Thursday.

According to the victims, most houses eventually sank while others were destroyed.

At Nyabworoba Primary School where the victims have sought refuge, the affected families fighting for space, food, bedding and clothing.

PERMANENT SOLUTION

Mr Isaac Ondieki, a victim, said he hopes a permanent solution will be found soon.

“We won’t mind being resettles elsewhere by the government,’’ said Mr Ondieki.

Nyabworoba Primary School head teacher Teresa Okenye said the influx of displaced persons had disrupted learning.

“The challenges we had initially have now increased. Learning had to stop yesterday (Thursday) since the pupils were too distracted to concentrate in class,” she said.

She said she might be forced to close down the school until a permanent solution is found.

Area MCA Paul Angwenyi said the affected residents are still hoping the government will intervene.

County Commissioner Steven Kihara said the victims were given food, mosquito nets and blankets on Friday morning.