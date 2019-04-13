Kisii MCAs clash over plans to remove Finance minister

According to a motion tabled in the Assembly by Sensi Ward Representative Paul Angwenyi, the Finance department had failed consistently to comply with the provisions of the Constitution in the management of public resources.

By PERIS BARONGO

By BENSON AYIENDA

Kisii ward representatives came to near blows during deliberations for the removal from office of the Finance executive Moses Onderi over abuse of office claims.

The assembly sitting on Thursday turned chaotic after two groups engaged in a war of words, pushed and shoved and almost engaged in fist fights.

MCAs pushing for Mr Onderi’s removal accused the minister of gross misconduct, violating the Constitution and incompetence.

Other officers in the Finance department, including Beatrice Ochoki and Alfred Auma, were also put on the spot.

“The finance department has repeatedly failed to comply with the provisions of the Constitution and relevant laws in the management of public resources and drastic measures should be taken to stop further misuse of public resources,” Mr Angwenyi said.

The MCA said it was urgent to restore public confidence in the management of the resources as they seek to enhance prudence, transparency, efficiency and effectiveness in the use and application of public resources and better service delivery.

After a long heated debate, the members resolved to form a five-member committee to probe the officers over the allegations and present a report within ten days before the assembly to enable the House make a decision.

Roads Committee Chairperson Eric Janganya, who is also a nominated MCA, while addressing the House said it was important that those given jobs to serve the public do it diligently.

“It is the mandate of the House to conduct oversight over management of public resources and the conduct of officers bestowed with the duty of managing the county public resources” he said.

Thursday’s incident came two weeks after Mr Onderi was ordered by the court to settle a debt he owes Five Star Services, a matatu organisation.

In 2019, the group through its officials, Mr Peter Nyamosi, Mr Kennedy Moindi and Mr David Nyamweya filed a case in the Magistrate Court seeking to have the defunct Kisii Municipal Council pay them a debt of Sh213,000, which had since doubled to Sh489,000.

After the defunct municipal council failed to obey the Chief Magistrate’s ruling, the group moved to the High Court in 2015 where they filed a judicial review through their lawyer Mr Dennis Nyatundo.

Justice Winfrida Okwany upheld the ruling and directed that the county government pay the matatu organization.

The devolved unit through the finance executive Moses Onderi has since defended itself saying the delay was caused by the Controller of Budget who had failed to approve the payment.

“You have to show cause why the county government has not cleared the debt as directed by court,” Judge Majanja told the executive.