Man arrested for impregnating girl, 15

By WYCLIFFE NYABERI

A man from Keumbu, Kisii, has been arrested for impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The boda boda rider is accused of cohabiting with the girl who completed Standard Eight this year.

Nyabiosi Assistant Chief Kennedy Atemba said the man ''disappeared'' with the girl immediately she completed her KCPE exam last month.

He said that the girl’s parents reported her missing.

“Her parents have been looking for her for many days but, on Saturday, they got wind that their daughter was married to a boda boda rider. Police acted quickly and arrested the man,” the administrator said.

Mr Atemba said the suspect will be charged with defilement.