By WYCLIFFE NYABERI

A domestic fight between a man and his wife ended tragically in Getembe village, Kisii County, when the committed suicide on Saturday.

Kennedy Mangua, 45, is said to have had a troubled marriage.

Two months ago, the man shocked villagers when he dug his own grave in preparation for his death. Elders who tried to counsel him gave up after he turned violent and threatened to harm them.

Mangua’s neighbours said he had been threatening to kill himself.

Getembe Assistant Chief Vincent Omanwa said Mangua used a piece of cloth to hang himself from the roof of his house. The body was discovered by his wife who alerted their neighbours.

“The man has had a strained relationship with his wife, he has been threatening to kill himself,” said the administrator.

The man is said to have set his wife and children’s clothes before killing himself. His body was moved to Christamarriane Funeral Home in Kisii town.

The incident comes barely a week after a 22-year-old man from Nyamira County took his life after a disagreement with his father.