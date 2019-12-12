By RUTH MBULA

By SHARON ACHIENG

Shock and grief has engulfed Nyamariba village in Marani, Kisii County after the body of a woman who went missing a week ago was on Wednesday evening retrieved from a pit latrine.

The woman, identified as Jesca Moraa, is believed to have been killed by her husband, Morara Oroba, after a family dispute.

Detectives privy to the investigations said the man, who is in police custody, confessed to them of having killed his wife and even indicated where he had buried her body.

BODY DUG OUT

Residents thronged the site as police, together with locals, dug into the latrine that was more than 20 feet deep in order to get to the body.

It was an ugly site when the body was retrieved as it was covered with human waste besides a heavy stench as it was decomposing.

“The deceased and her husband had a squabble and she returned to her maternal home in Chebilat more than two weeks ago. But the husband went for her and their son last week,” said Ong’era Monari, the suspect’s cousin.

VERY VIOLENT

Mr Monari said the two had been having family disputes and described the man as very violent and whose character started changing as they were growing up as children.

“My cousin went ahead to marry a second wife after committing the heinous act,” said Monari.

Police sources indicate that the suspect is a known criminal and has been arrested several times for various crimes.

But villagers say he has always gotten his way out of police custody.

Another relative said the man had previously battered his wife and left her unconscious sometime before the killing incident.

Police Commander Martin Kibet said the woman’s body was taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.