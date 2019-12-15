By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

Differences have emerged among Gusii artistes ahead of a fundraiser to be presided over by Deputy President William Ruto today (Sunday).

Veteran artistes have accused organisers of the event of side-lining them, thus making the function lose its meaning of supporting musicians.

They said the organisers, who are led by Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, have instead decided to only factor in upcoming and little-known musicians.

But Mr Maangi has defended himself against the accusations, saying the artistes are genuine and represent the face of Gusii musicians.

“I can confirm to you that we will have a successful event,” said Mr Maangi.

RECORDING STUDIO

Advertisement

The fundraiser will be held at Kisii High School grounds and its proceeds will be used to build a recording studio.

On Sunday, the aggrieved artistes, in a press briefing, said that a section of the organisers may be using their names to get funds from the deputy president.

They further accused the organisers of using their names to fund raise for ghost artistes who do not exist.

“We are shocked to hear that the deputy president is coming to Kisii to fund raise for artistes. The over 400 artists we lead are not represented. We want to firmly say that we don’t know about that funds drive and we are not involved in any way,” said Mr Henry Sagero, whose stage name is Man Pepe.