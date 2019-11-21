By SHARON ACHIENG

An officer attached to Kenyerere Police Post in Itumbe area, Bobasi Sub-County in Kisii has reportedly shot and killed himself.

Mr Richard Kiptoo's body was found in a pool of blood Thursday morning by his colleagues who responded to the scene following sounds of a gunshot.

His AK 47 rifle loaded with 48 rounds of ammunition was found besides the officer’s body.

County Police Commander Martin Kibet said there were two spent cartridges at the scene when officers from the station gained entry into his house which had been locked from inside.

"Mr Kiptoo had reported for duty on Thursday morning and was issued with the ammunition which he was to use in his work. But it appears he went into his house with them," said Mr Kibet.

"The officer had two gun shots on the chest and chin," said Mr Kibet.

The police boss said they are investigating the incident.