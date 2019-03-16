 One killed, 7 injured in Kisii accident - Daily Nation
One killed, 7 injured in Kisii-Keroka road accident

Saturday March 16 2019

Kisii-Keroka road accident

The matatu that was involved in an accident on Kisii-Keroka road, that left one person dead and seven injured, on March 16, 2019. PHOTO | BENSON AYIENDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By BENSON AYIENDA
One person was killed and seven injured on Kisii-Keroka road on Saturday morning, when the driver of a matatu lost control and landed in a ditch.

Witnesses claimed he had been speeding when the accident occurred at Maili Mbili.

"The driver may have been exhausted after a long journey from Nairobi," said Mr Joseph Makori, a boda boda rider.

Kisii County Police Commander Martin Kibet said those injured were taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital and the body to its mortuary.

"Road users must be careful on that road as accidents are common," he said.

The wreckage was towed to Kisii Central Police Station.

At Mamboleo Junction on Kisumu-Kakamega road on Friday, a woman, her child and a boda boda rider died when a lorry rammed into them from behind.

Several eyewitnesses said many accidents had taken place near the scene because of road construction.

