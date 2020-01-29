By BENSON AYIENDA

Employees of the Kisii County government are rushing against time to meet targets after Governor James Ongwae put them on notice for non-performance.

This comes barely five days after he announced changes in his administration in a move aimed at improving service delivery amid accusations of laxity among his staff.

The reshuffle affected five County Executive Committee members in changes that took effect immediately.

Speaking at the annual performance contract signing ceremony for 16 chief officers on Tuesday, the governor said county workers who fail to meet their targets will be shown the door as they will have failed the public.

He said it is mandatory that government employees diligently perform their duties and meet expectations of taxpayers.

He said that after county chief officers and CECs, performance contracting will also be applied to directors, sectional heads and the entire county public service.

The governor threatened to parade employees who do not meet their targets when the next performance report is released.

“I have noted with a lot of concern that some of you are reluctant on service delivery. Let me assure you that going forward, I shall relentlessly crack the whip on non-performing officers until the culture of satisfactory service delivery is institutionalised,” said the county boss.

He observed that in the past, such contracts were not taken seriously and some of his county government staff had taken advantage of that to abscond duty.

In November last year, Mr Ongwae received performance reports for departments which were ranked on merit.

According to the report, the department of Agriculture led by Mr Esman Onsarigo topped in terms of service delivery followed by the department of Finance and Administration.