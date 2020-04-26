Outrage as farmer burns boy for stealing sugarcane

The farmer Nyandoro Sagwe seized the boy and tied him to a tree and his wife used a red-hot machete to inflict serious burns on his legs before letting him go.

David Ogega was injured after he was caught with sugarcane he allegedly picked from a farm near his home in Keburunga village, Bombure, in Kisii County last Saturday.

By RUTH MBULA

A teenage boy is nursing serious injuries after a farmer in South Mugirango, Kisii County, inflicted burns on his body using a hot machete for allegedly stealing a piece of sugarcane.

David Ogega was injured after he was allegedly caught with a piece of sugarcane he is said to have picked from a farm near his home in Keburunga village, Bombure, in Kisii County last Saturday.

The farmer, Nyandoro Sagwe seized the boy and tied him to a tree as his wife used a red-hot machete to inflict serious burns on his legs before releasing him.

Area Assistant Chief Protas Ombiro was informed about the incident

a few days after the boy’s condition worsened.

The chief reportedly compelled Mr Sagwe to take the victim to Tabaka Mission Hospital where he was admitted.

After spending four days in the hospital, the boy was released but he failed to return to the facility to have his wounds dressed after the perpetrator allegedly confiscated his discharge summary from the parents.

The boy’s parents, Christopher Nyabate and Irene Bosibori, told the Nation that the perpetrator had agreed to meet the medical expenses of the boy but he reneged and confiscated the medical records.

“I am appealing to the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions to intervene and ensure justice for my son,” said Mr Nyabate.

Mr Nyabate said that his son was hungry and that is why he picked the sugarcane from the farm.

“When I learnt of the incident, I summoned the people who had injured that boy and ordered them to ensure he received urgent and adequate medication,” said Mr Ombiro.

The chief said he was not aware that the boy had not been taken back to the hospital for redressing.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Nyandoro agreed that his wife was angered by the boy’s theft leading to her burning his legs.

He apologised for the incident and promised to meet the boy’s medical expenses.

He denied the claims that he had reneged on his promise to meet the victim’s medical expenses

When the Nation visited the boy’s home, he was seen struggling to stand up and could not walk without support.

Villagers called for justice terming the incident savagery.