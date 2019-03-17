The school principal Joyce Orioki urged the media to sensitive and fair in reporting the issue.

The parents feared that the board of management was covering-up the issue as at least 18 students were in and out of Kisii hospital since March 14.

Nation established that a number of students raised concerns over being denied a chance to speak to their parents on the issue.

By BENSON AYIENDA

Parents on Sunday stormed Nyabururu Girls High School in Kisii County following reports several students had been taken ill in a case of suspected food poisoning.

Despite assurance from the Kisii County Director of Education Pius Ng'oma that the issue was under control, the parents insisted they wanted to physically see their daughters.

“We are sorry of what might have happened but were are urging you to give us more time to handle the matter,” he said, adding that the school can be closed if the situation worsens.

Mr Ng’oma said only 12 students had been admitted at Nyangena Hospital with fever and that two had been discharged.

“We have been suffering here for long time now, the number of students who are sick is more than 200 but the management doesn't want to disclose the information,” said one of the students.

“It's like we are in prison, the management is not ready to listen to our grievances,” lamented one of the students.

A source who requested anonymity attributed the sickness to consumption of cabbages which were brought in last week.

The cabbages were later dumped at the school farm even as the school administration denied the allegations.

Some of the cabbages suspected to have caused the food poisoning have been dumped at the school's farm. PHOTO | BENSON AYIENDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“Let me request the media to be sensitive and fair on this issue. If there is a problem there are relevant authorities to deal with it,” said the school principal Ms Joyce Orioki.

The county government of Kisii has since promised to intervene in resolving the issue.

“We received this information with a lot of concern. l promise that the county government will intervene and assist those in hospitals,” said the county minister for sports Duke Mainga.