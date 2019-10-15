SDA row deepens as churches seek to break away

The group accuses the leadership of nepotism, breaking the laws of the land, looting property and misuse of powers through police.

By RUTH MBULA

Wrangles have continued to rock the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, with some churches in Trans Mara writing to the Nairobi Cosmopolitan Conference (NCC) complaining of neglect by local conferences.

The churches have vowed not to recognise the South East Conference and the South Kenya Conference. The leadership of Oloiborosioto SDA Church in Trans Mara has accused the two conferences of treating them with contempt. According to the Church hierarchy, Trans Mara churches are under the conferences.

But they now want to break away and join the NCC. Church Clerk Ruth Marai has written a letter seeking to join the NCC.

“We are unhappy with the way we are being managed at the two local conferences, hence the move to delink ourselves,” read the letter.

Elder Meshack Kipteng from Oloiborosioto Church said the need to break away started in February 2018 and that their pleas have always been ignored. “We have written over five letters, but they have been ignored. We have not had a pastor for over a year now.”

The SDA Church has recently been mired in controversy over alleged tribalism, nepotism and corruption.

One faction is calling for an overhaul of the Church leadership. The group accuses the leadership of nepotism, breaking the laws of the land, looting property and misuse of powers through police.