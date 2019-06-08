By JOSIAH ODANGA

One student died on Saturday while two others were critically injured in a road accident in Sameta, Kisii County.

The three Suguta Girls High School students were going home for half-term break when the accident happened on Mogonga-Nyamache road.

The three were riding a motorcycle when their motorcycle collided with an oncoming school bus at a sharp bend.

HALF-TERM BREAK

The accident happened just hours after the school principal Zipporah Nyandoro released the students for the half-term break.

Police in Nyangusu Station have confirmed the death of the student whose body is lying at Nyamache Sub County Hospital mortuary.

Nyamache Sub-County Director of Education Linet Onduso said the three students were riding on one motorbike when the rider lost control at a sharp bend and collided with an oncoming Mobamba Secondary School bus.

Dr Tobias Odhiambo told Nation that the motorcycle rider and two students were taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital in critical condition.

SPEEDING

Gucha Sub-County Base Commander Elvis Kemboi said police had warned boda-boda riders against speeding and carrying excess passengers.

“We had warned motorcycle riders against speeding and carrying excess passengers,” he said.

He also noted that the rider and his passengers were not wearing helmets at the time of the incident.