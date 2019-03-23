By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

Police in Kisii are investigating an incident where a woman threw herself and her two children into a borehole.

One of the children died on arrival to Medstar Hospital where they were taken for treatment after being rescued by local residents.

The incident happened in Rubi Village, Mosocho in Kisii County early Saturday morning, police said.

"Today in the morning hours, a woman by the name Faith Moturi Nokonge, 35, threw herself together with her two children aged, 1.5 and 4, into a 30-feet borehole within their compound," said Kisii Police Commander Martin Kibet.

The woman and her eldest child have been transferred to Nyangena Hospital and the body of deceased taken to Hema mortuary.

Police said they have not established what drove the woman to attempt suicide but her husband is assisting them in the investigation.

One of the local residents who spoke to Nation claimed the woman has been having marital problems.