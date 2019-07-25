By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

Police in Kisii on Thursday arrested two people who were found in possession of Sh1.6 million fake currency notes.

The duo was nabbed in the town's Central Business District following a tip-off.

The confiscated fake notes included old generation Sh1,000-notes that were tied in bundles of Sh100,000 each.

Kisii County police boss Martin Kibeti said officials in the region are on high alert and anyone found engaging in such illegal business will be arrested.