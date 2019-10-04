13 dead in bus crash in Awasi - PHOTOS & VIDEO...

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

At least 13 people have been killed and several others injured when an Eldoret Express bus collided with a truck at Pala, about 3km from Awasi trading centre in Kisumu County.

The crash occured at about 11:30pm on Thursday night, according to witnesses.

Confirming the accident, Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu said they had counted at least 13 bodies by 2:30am Friday.

The truck that collided with an Eldoret Express bus in Awasi on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

"The bus was travelling from Kisumu towards Kericho on the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway when the driver tried to overtake a cane tractor and was involved in a head-on-collision with the trailer," said Mr Maweu.

Onlookers mill around the accident scene at Pala, Awasi in Kisumu County on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nyanza regional police boss Vincent Makokha said of the 13 people who died, 12 were in the bus including a child. The other was the truck driver.

The Eldoret Express bus collided with a truck in Awasi leaving 13 people dead and several injured on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | AUGUSTINE SANG | NATION MEDIA GROUP

"The bodies of the deceased were taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital while survivors are also undergoing treatment at the facility," Mr Makokha said.

Awasi bus crash: The injured were taken to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu for treatment. PHOTO | JUSTUS OCHIENG' | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The bus was towed to Awasi police station.

The Eldoret Express bus was involved in a head-on-collision with a truck in Awasi, Kisumu County. PHOTO | AUGUSTINE SANG | NATION MEDIA GROUP