By LENNY OTIENO

More by this Author

Four police officers were charged on Monday with attacking former Gem member of Parliament Jakoyo Midiwo at his home in Milimani Estate, Kisumu County.

Geoffrey Wachira, Violet Nyagah, Jeph Owino and Dennis Mulinge appeared before Chief Magistrate Peter Gesora at the Kisumu Law Courts.

Mr Midiwo told the court that on the morning of February 10, the four police officers assaulted him at his home at about 2am.

He also said they then drove him to Central police Station where one opened a cell, slapped and battled him to the ground and then locked him up.

It was said that the officers also assaulted Elijah Ochieng, the former MP’s driver.

THEFT CHARGE

Mr Wachira was independently charged with stealing, contrary to section 168 as read with 275 of the Penal Code.

He is said to have stolen Mr Midiwo’s Infinix mobile phone valued at Sh15,000.

The four officers denied all the charges.

Their lawyer, Shem Omondi, pleaded for their release on personal bonds since they are attached to the local courts.

“They have a well laid prudence to enable them appear in court,” he said.

Mr Gesora released the accused on Sh50,000 bond or Sh20,000 cash bail each.