By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

A cleric in Nyanza has defended church fundraisers by Deputy President William Ruto and told off politicians against criticising the DP.

Father John Pesa I, who heads the Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Africa on Sunday urged the clergy in Nyanza region not to fear hosting the DP for financial support. He argued that the fundraisers were healthy for development.

He said the church has no tools for determining which money is got from corruption hence should not be blackmailed to reject cash.

FUNDRAISERS

“We support church fundraisers to lift the living standards of our people and we cannot distinguish dirty money from good ones unless the authorities issue caution," said Father Pesa after return from his three-week long prayer and fasting session abroad.

He went on: “You cannot be stingy and claim to be holy. The DP has proved that he is generous and holy and unless the authorities endowed with resources to determine corruption prove him corrupt, nobody should tell us to reject his cash."

He however, advised the DP to make follow ups and ensure the money he contributes to churches and schools are well spent.

Father Pesa warned that corruption was a monster ravaging the country and must be stopped.

“Corruption is an embarrassment in the country, our country and leaders have lost respect due to graft and there is need for prayers to end the vice,” the clergy said.

CORRUPTION

He told churches in Nyanza to embrace fundraisers to help finance projects that benefit the flock.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has cautioned clerics not to accept money generated from proceeds of corruption. He claims some men of cloth had deviated from their call and engaged in corruption by accepting cash from politicians.