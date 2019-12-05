By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

The Kisumu County Assembly is once again on the anti-graft agency’s radar following numerous allegations of illegalities.

Among others, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved in to investigate allegations of abuse of office, corruption, falsification of academic certificates and employment irregularities.

EACC deputy regional manager for Western Aura Chibole has already written to the assembly clerk demanding for personal employment files of seven staff, including that of acting clerk Owen Ojuok.

“To expedite our investigation, kindly furnish us with originals of the following documents and information; personal employment files for Maximilla Oduor (Public Relations Officer), Maureen Mbogo (Office secretary), Owen Ojuok (acting clerk), Kennedy Okise (commissioner), Olga Owano (Office secretary to clerk), Linet Ochieng’ (Human Resource) and George Amayo (Sergeant at arms),” reads part of Mr Chibole’s letter dated December 2.

EACCC is also demanding for the staff payroll.

Mr Ojuok confirmed receipt of the letter and pledged to ensure compliance.