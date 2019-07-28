Mr Ongeri's body was transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu as police continue to track down his killers.

By DONNA ATOLA

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) official, whose body was on Saturday found in a forest in Nandi County, died of excessive bleeding, autopsy results have revealed.

Mr Ferdinand Ongeri, the Kisumu branch Knun deputy chairman bled to death after his throat was slit.

Speaking to the Nation after the release of the autopsy results at Kapsabet Referral Hospital, the Knun Kisumu branch chairman, Maurice Opetu said Mr Ongeri had several deep injuries and fractures.

"The deceased bled to his death, his neck was slit, he had a cut on his mouth and other injuries on his stomach and chest. Post-mortem results showed his back had fractures," said Mr Opetu on Sunday.

He also revealed that the body had started decomposing when it was found on Saturday.

"The body must have been lying at Kimondi forest in Nandi for three days before it was found, it had started decomposing," said Mr Opetu.

Mr Ongeri's body was transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu as police continue to track down his killers.

The Knun official went missing on July 24, 2019 after attending a meeting at the Kisumu County health offices.

The official was last seen with a boda boda rider who dropped him off at Kiboswa market on the Kisumu-Kakamega highway at 3pm on the same day.

Mr Ongeri’s decomposing body was discovered by herdsmen who alerted the police who took it to Kapsabet County Referral Hospital mortuary where it was positively identified by union officials and his family.

Nandi County Police Commander Samson Ole Kine told Nation that the body, which had injuries, had no identification documents.

He said that there might have been a struggle between the victim and his killers.