A five-year-old boy was burnt to death after the mother allegedly locked him in the house and went on a drinking spree on Christmas day.

According to Mr John Otieno, a resident of Obunga slums in Kisumu County, neighbours were alarmed by a huge fire and smoke that engulfed the house.

After struggling to put out the fire, Mr Otieno said they discovered the burnt body.

“We noticed the house was burning and managed to put off the fire. Unfortunately, the boy had already succumbed to the fierce fire,” he said.

Kisumu County Police Commander Job Boronjo, who confirmed the incident, said they are pursuing the mother and who be charged with negligence for abandoning the child.

DRUNK

“From our investigations the mother was out in a nearby club. She left the boy locked in the house. When the neighbours notified her of the sad news [they noticed that] she was drunk,” said Mr Boronjo.

He also said that the police are carrying out investigations to establish the cause of fire.

“The safety of child should come first. The police will have to pursue the case,” said the police commander.