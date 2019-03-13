Cane farmers scuttle task force sessions over pay

By VICTOR RABALLA

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Farmers in Chemelil, Kisumu County, on Wednesday rejected sessions meant to discuss sugarcane growing policy as they demanded payment for their arrears amounting to Sh200 million.

They accused the 16-member committee of going against Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri’s directive halting the engagements until all farmers are paid their dues dating back to 2014.

In Kakamega, sugarcane farmers from Mumias blamed corruption as the main challenge affecting revival of the industry.

DETERRENT

The farmers, who presented their views to the task force at the Mumias Sugar sports ground, asked for the arrest of former managers who mismanaged the millers.

“As much as President Uhuru Kenyatta has shown his willingness to rejuvenate State-owned millers, without taking action against people who stole and contributed to the collapse of the factories, it will not help because there will be no warning to incoming managers,” a farmer, Mr Boniface Manda, said.

Mr Justin Mutobera, a farmer from Mumias East, urged the government to ensure leaders who are accused of mismanaging sugar millers are not allowed to hold public offices.

The task force - which has split into three groups - is expected to cover both the public and private millers until Friday.

PAY US

Following the protests in Chemelil, the meeting chaired by Head of Sugar Directorate Solomon Odera aborted indefinitely as efforts to calm the farmers fell on deaf ears.

“We are not going to take part in any discussion until we are paid our money as promised by the government. Why are we being discriminated when farmers from other factories have been sorted?” Mr Samuel Bonyo, Chemelil Out Growers Company chairman, posed.

Mr Odera however appealed for patience as the government seeks to settle the outstanding Sh808 million arrears to be factored in the supplementary budget.

“We are calling for your indulgence and request that we conduct the process concurrently to allow us to finish within the set deadline,” he said.

AUDIT

He assured the farmers that they have not been discriminated, as the money is being released based on a National Treasury audit report.

Sony Sugar Company Managing Director Bernard Otieno - who is part of the team cautioned - that Chemelil farmers could miss the opportunity to present their views as the government puts measures to streamline the sector.

“How I wish that they could have given their views to be included in our final report which is to be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Mr Otieno said.