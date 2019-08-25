By RUSHDIE OUDIA

More by this Author

The national population census in Kisumu started on a sad note after one of the enumerators in Maseno was gang-raped by unknown men on Saturday night.

According to Nyanza Police Boss Vincent Makokha, the men who were hiding in a bushes at night pounced on the woman who had been dropped off by her supervisor at her house after the end of the exercise at about 1.30am Sunday.

The police boss said the woman is out of danger and is receiving treatment in hospital and that they are following some crucial leads that might lead to the arrest of the suspects.

STABLE

“The woman is stable but we are carrying out investigations into the matter and have launched a manhunt for the suspects,” said Dr Makokha.

The machete-wielding gang made away with her phone worth Sh19,000, a torch and a power bank.

They are also said to have stolen electronic gadget used for data entry and a torch.

Dr Makokha said the supervisor who had dropped the woman at her house has been summoned to record a statement.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested in Nyalenda estate for refusing to participate in the census.

ARRESTED

Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu said they arrested two, a man and a woman, after they chased away the census staff and refused to be enumerated.

According to the law, risks a fine of Sh500,000 or one year in jail for blocking or boycotting the census and giving false information.

Elsewhere, West Kolwa Location Chief Otieno Kabisai said the census enumerators faced difficulties while trying to get information from those who have visual and hearing impairments.