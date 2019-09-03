alexa Roads in Kisumu CBD flooded following heavy downpour - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Kisumu

Roads in Kisumu CBD flooded following heavy downpour

Tuesday September 3 2019

Kisumu CBD floods

A man wades through a flooded roads in Kisumu CBD following heavy rains on September 2, 2019. The heavy downpour exposed the town’s poor drainage system. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Some of the major roads affected by the heavy rains included Jomo Kenyatta Highway, Oginga Odinga Street and Ang’awa Avenue.
  • The heavy rains, which begun at 4pm and lasted for slightly over an hour, also led to evening traffic build-up in the CBD.
  • Most traders were forced to close their businesses owing to strong winds and likelihood of destructions.
Advertisement
ANGELINE OCHIENG  
By ANGELINE OCHIENG  
More by this Author

The heavy downpour that hit Kisumu Monday evening exposed the town’s poor drainage system.

The flash floods on major roads around Kisumu cast a spotlight on the sorry state of its drainage.

Some of the major roads affected by the heavy rains included Jomo Kenyatta Highway, Oginga Odinga Street and Ang’awa Avenue.

The three streets that make up the CBD triangle, according to the Kisumu City Board, have recently been undergoing major renovations that could have largely contributed to the flooding.

Kisumu floods

A man clears a waterway clogged with plastic bottles along Ring Road in Kisumu following heavy rains on September 2, 2019. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

TRAFFIC BUILD-UP

Also Read

Advertisement
 

The heavy rains, which begun at 4pm and lasted for slightly over an hour, also led to evening traffic build-up in the CBD.

Most commuters were also forced to wade through the flooded roads to reach their destinations.

Most people were seen taking shelter under buildings.

Those who dared to walk through the rains, especially school children, had to put up with wet clothes and shoes.

Apart from stranded commuters, the heavy downpour, which was accompanied by hailstorms, also brought business activities in Kisumu to a standstill.

Most traders were forced to close their businesses owing to strong winds and likelihood of destructions.

The affected traders took it upon themselves to open the clogged trenches to allow the rain water to flow.

Advertisement
     