By ANGELINE OCHIENG

A traffic police officer shot and wounded his colleague on Wednesday morning in a fight with EACC officers at the Mamboleo roadblock in Kisumu County.

A scuffle erupted when the officers of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission attempted to arrested the traffic police over bribery.

Reports indicated that one of the traffic officers fired at the EACC officers from the Kisumu regional office but ended up harming his colleague.

An EACC official, who sought anonymity, said the area OCPD and OCS arrested four officers and took them to Mamboleo Police Station.

He said they would give a full incident report after identifying and interrogating the officers.

One of the traffic police officers is said to have escaped shortly after the incident.