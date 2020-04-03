Experts say the lakeside county relies on imports because local farmers cannot meet the daily demand.

Kisumu County consumes at least 800,000 table eggs in a single day.

By ELIZABETH OJINA

Kisumu residents are now digging deeper into their pockets to buy table eggs following a sudden spike in price.

The price increase was caused by a low supply in the markets after the closure of the Kenya-Uganda border. The border was shut last week to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Mr Abisai Nandi, a trader in Kisumu, told the Nation that there is scarcity of table eggs in the market.

He said he imported 500 trays of eggs last week and the stock was cleared within a few days.

"People are rushing to stock food because major markets are closed," said Mr Nandi.

Experts say the lakeside county relies on imports because local farmers cannot meet the daily demand.

Lake Basin Development Authority Agronomist Amos Amenya says there is a high demand for table eggs in the county.

"Traders are not bringing in any eggs from Uganda. What is available is coming from central region and it is expensive," said Mr Amenya.

Before the coronavirus crisis, some Kenyan farmers had complained that cheap Ugandan eggs were flooding market.

The said Ugandan farmers enjoy subsidies including lower input costs on feeds, making their production costs significantly lower.

Dr Denis Mujibi, a senior researcher in animal science and CEO of Usomi Agriculture Limited, said many local farmers in Kenya have abandoned rearing layers due to the high cost of production.