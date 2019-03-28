By VICTOR RABALLA

More by this Author

An attempt by the management of Kisumu-based Chemelil Sugar Company to get farmers to supply their cane to the miller has hit a snag as the growers demanded to be paid Sh210 million arrears.

In a meeting chaired by the acting managing director Gabriel Nyangweso at the company’s premises, the farmers vowed that they will not deliver their harvest to Chemelil until their dues are fully paid.

Led by Chemelil Outgrowers Company Chairman Samuel Bonyo, the farmers blamed the management and the Ministry of Agriculture for failing to settle their outstanding debts.

FARMERS' MEETING

“We have decided to call another meeting for farmers on Monday to agree on the way forward,” Mr Bonyo told Nation.

According to Mr Bonyo, the company failed to commit itself to when the farmers are likely to be paid their dues.

“All we are being told is that Chemelil Board Chairman Ezekiel Buzeki is following the matter at the Ministry’s headquarters in Nairobi. This is not enough assurance to people who have stayed for years without being paid,” he said.

UNFULFILLED PROMISES

He said that the farmers cannot wait any longer since the promises have not been fulfilled.

In the meantime, Mr Bonyo called on farmers to deliver their produce to the neighbouring Kibos Sugar Company.

The Sh210 million owed to Chemelil farmers is part of Sh2.7 billion President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged that farmers would be paid last year.

“We are surprised that we are the only ones who have not been paid despite being owed the least amount compared to other farmers from other regions. What could be the motive behind all this?” Mr Bonyo posed.

BLAMED MANAGEMENT

The farmers also blamed the management for failing to submit their names to State auditors while other millers did so on time.

When contacted, Mr Nyangweso, declined to respond to the issues raised by the farmers and how the continued shutdown has affected Chemelil’s operations.

“I am currently meeting the farmers. We can talk in two hours’ time,” he said.

But he did not respond to Nation’s subsequent calls and messages.

Last month, the farmers walked out of the government-appointed sugar task force meeting meant to deliberate on sugarcane growing policy, protesting delayed payments.