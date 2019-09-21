Most of the affected shops had gas cylinders, car tyres and motor vehicle engine oil among other items.

The fire is believed to have started when a guard on duty was burning rubbish.

By ANGELINE OCHIENG

More by this Author

Property of unknown value has been destroyed by fire at Kisumu Jua Kali area.

Firefighters and residents were on Saturday night trying to put out the huge inferno which burnt to ashes at least 20 stalls.

Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu said no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have started when a guard on duty was burning rubbish.

"A guard was burning rubbish when sparks of fire flew to a stall which had gas cylinders, leading to an explosion," said Mr Maweu.