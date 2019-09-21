alexa Fire: Kisumu Jua Kali traders lose property worth millions - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Kisumu

Fire: Kisumu Jua Kali traders lose property worth millions

Saturday September 21 2019

Kisumu fire jua kali

Fire consumes stalls in Kisumu's Jua Kali area on September 22, 2019. PHOTO | ANGELINE OCHIENG | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

In Summary

  • The fire is believed to have started when a guard on duty was burning rubbish.

  • Most of the affected shops had gas cylinders, car tyres and motor vehicle engine oil among other items.

Advertisement
ANGELINE OCHIENG  
By ANGELINE OCHIENG  
More by this Author

Property of unknown value has been destroyed by fire at Kisumu Jua Kali area. 

Firefighters and residents were on Saturday night trying to put out the huge inferno which burnt to ashes at least 20 stalls.   

Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu said no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have started when a guard on duty was burning rubbish.

"A guard was burning rubbish when sparks of fire flew to a stall which had gas cylinders, leading to an explosion," said Mr Maweu.  

Most of the affected stalls had gas cylinders, tyres and motor vehicle engine oil among other items.

Advertisement
     