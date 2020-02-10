alexa Fire guts Kisumu County finance offices   - Daily Nation
Fire guts Kisumu County finance offices  

Monday February 10 2020

Kisumu Ifmis office, fire

Kisumu County's finance and planning department IFMIS office on February 10, 2020. Several computers and documents were destroyed by fire on February 9, 2020. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The fire destroyed several documents in the finance and planning office.

  • The building also houses several National Government offices including the County Commissioner's office.

JUSTUS OCHIENG'
By JUSTUS OCHIENG'
ONDARI OGEGA
By ONDARI OGEGA
Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the cause of fire that destroyed a section of county finance offices at Prosperity House on Sunday evening.

The fire destroyed several documents in the finance and planning office that also houses directors of budgeting, accounting services, revenue and supply chain management.

FOUL PLAY

The building also houses several National Government offices including the County Commissioner's office, Attorney-General's office and headquarters of the Lake Victoria Basin Commission.

Kisumu County Commissioner Susan Waweru told Nation on Monday morning that police have started investigating the cause of the inferno even as a section of staff said they suspected foul play.

“There was a fire in one of the offices used by the county government of Kisumu yesterday [Sunday] afternoon which was quickly put out. The police are investigating the cause of the fire," Ms Waweru said.

She added: "Fortunately, the fire did not spread to other offices due to quick action by the fire-fighting department and officers guarding the building.”

Most computers at IFMIS office were destroyed.

Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and Finance Executive George Omondi remained tight-lipped when contacted over the incident.

