Flooding in Nyando causes major traffic delays
Friday March 13 2020
Flooding in Ayweyo, Kisumu caused serious traffic delays Friday.
A local stream, Nyalbiego, overflowed, due to heavy rain, leaving the Ahero-Kisii highway underwater.
Residents claimed the stream overflowed because of construction work by Chinese contractors.
The gridlock on the highway began on Thursday night.
A lorry driver said he left home on Thursday evening to transport building materials to Busia only to spend more than four hours from Kisii to Ahero, a distance he usually covers in less than two hours.
Nyando police boss Leonard Matete has advised motorists to use alternative route.
"The Ayweyo road is impassable due to heavy flooding and motorists are therefore advised to use alternative route - Sondu- Kapsoit-Kericho road," Mr Matete said.