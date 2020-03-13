Flooding in Nyando causes major traffic delays

By ANGELINE OCHIENG

Flooding in Ayweyo, Kisumu caused serious traffic delays Friday.

A local stream, Nyalbiego, overflowed, due to heavy rain, leaving the Ahero-Kisii highway underwater.

Residents claimed the stream overflowed because of construction work by Chinese contractors.

The gridlock on the highway began on Thursday night.

A lorry driver said he left home on Thursday evening to transport building materials to Busia only to spend more than four hours from Kisii to Ahero, a distance he usually covers in less than two hours.

Nyando police boss Leonard Matete has advised motorists to use alternative route.

