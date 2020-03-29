Area residents raised alarm that the criminals could cause mayhem during the curfew period.

The search operation is led by Nyanza Regional DCI boss James Kipsoi and Regional Police Commander Vincent Makokha.

By VICTOR RABALA

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Top police officers in Kisumu are combing sugarcane plantations in the county in search of stolen firearms. A gang raided Kibos Police Post in Muhoroni on Saturday night and stole three riffles.

According to the police OB report, Sgt David Makali, who is in charge of the police post, no arrests have been made.

Sgt Makali said he was informed about the incident by Constable Peter Ochieng Odenyo.

Sgt Makali said: “I rushed to the scene and found the armoury steel door open and three riffles A G3 S/No. 6927465, A LIAI S/No. A72300 and AN MP5 S/No. 7612953 missing.”

MAGAZINES MISSING

Also missing were two G3 magazines, two MPS magazines, 135 rounds of 7.62mm and 20 rounds of 9mm calibers.

“The padlock of the armoury door was missing from the scene. Reinforcement was called from Miwani Police Station and the officers are combing nearby sugarcane plantations as footprints could not be traced due to the heavy downpour,” states the police report.

“We are currently concentrating on Nyangeta area to ascertain whether the criminals could have hidden the guns and ammunitions in nearby thickets,” Dr Makokha told the Nation on Sunday.

The gang is believed to have taken advantage of the heavy rains on the second day of the curfew to break into the armoury.

LOCKED STAFF HOUSES

According to a source who requested anonymity, the gang gained access into the strong room after the officer who was manning the armoury went to his house briefly.

They later locked four staff houses from outside after committing the crime.

Area residents raised alarm that the criminals could cause mayhem during the curfew period.

Mr Zedekiah Odhiambo, a resident of Kibos Nyangeta, appealed to locals who might have any information on the incident to report to the police.