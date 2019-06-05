By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo has recorded a statement with the police following an incident in which he is accused of assaulting a young man in Kisumu on Tuesday afternoon.

In a 41-second video that has gone viral, the legislator is seen confronting Mr Maurice Ochieng Oduor around Biashara market, slapping and hitting him, claiming that he had “wrongfully” reported on one of his Facebook posts that the MP had earlier been arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives.

Mr Odhiambo was accompanied by his aides, whom Mr Oduor also claimed assaulted him before they left.

EACC PROBE

According to Mr Oduor, the MP had been seen at the EACC offices in Kisumu on Tuesday morning, the same time Kisumu Speaker Onyango Oloo was arrested by the anti-graft officers in connection with alleged corruption at the time he was the chairman of the Lake Basin Development Authority.

“I posted both cases on Facebook informing my followers on the happenings in Kisumu, only to get calls laced with threats from mheshimiwa’s supporters demanding to know why I was spoiling the name of the MP,” said Mr Oduor.

He then pulled down the post following the heat it was generating and decided to call the legislator who said he would meet him.

“When he came at my place of work he just started slapping me but I restrained myself. His bodyguard held me as I asked why he was not behaving honourably,” said Mr Oduor.

He later reported the matter to the police.

RECORDED STATEMENTS

Kisumu County Commander Benson Maweu confirmed that the two recorded statements, adding that the MP also accused Mr Oduor of damaging his vehicle.

“They recorded statements and the MP has been asked to report back to the Di-rector of Criminal Investigations officer on June 17,” said Mr Maweu.

The MP played a cat and mouse game with journalists, hiding inside the station before a person believed to be him was whisked out accompanied by more than six youths who formed a canopy to hide him from the glaring cameras waiting.

He had apparently planned to leave the station on a motorcycle which was parked at the entrance of the station.