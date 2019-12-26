Hundreds displaced in Christmas night floods in Kisumu
Hundreds of Kisumu residents are counting losses after their homes and businesses were submerged following a Christmas day all-night downpour.
The residents were trapped in flood waters and are calling on government to rescue them.
The worst hit areas are Nyamasaria, Manyatta, Kibos, Ogango, Buoye, parts of Lolwe Estate and Pipeline.
Mr Douglas Moseti, a resident of Nyamasaria, told the Nation that this is the worst flooding incident he has encountered in the 16 years he has lived in Kisumu.