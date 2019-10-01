By ANGELINE OCHIENG

More by this Author

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

More by this Author

A 27-year-old man has committed suicide inside the Kibos Maximum Security Prison cells under unclear circumstances.

Fred Odhiambo was found dead in the prison cells after allegedly hanging himself using a mattress cover.

The man, who hails from Kajulu in Kisumu County, was arrested in 2012 and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for defilement.

Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu said the inmate did not leave behind any suicide note.

NO STRESS SIGNS

“According to the prison reports, he had also not shown any signs of being disturbed or being depressed,” said the police boss.

Advertisement

His body was taken to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) mortuary.

Elsewhere, a suspected burglar was on Monday night hacked to death by a mob that accused him of stealing household goods.

The man was found with a three-kilogramme gas cylinder, clothes and a carpet after he was trailed from near St Luke’s ACK Church.

It was suspected that he had broken into a nearby house and stole the items.

THIEF KILLED

A mob caught up with him around Sky Way where it was believed he was going to hide the items before later selling them.

The angry mob set on him with kicks, blows and slaps while others used machetes to on his head, chest and limbs.

By the time police officers arrived on the scene, he had already succumbed to injuries.

The body was taken to the JOOTRH Mortuary.