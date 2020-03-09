By ELIZABETH OJINA

Scores of workers at Kibos Sugar factory and sugarcane farmers have staged protests along the streets of Kisumu over the closure of the factory last week.

Waving sugarcane, the workers matched to the offices of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) at Prosperity House chanting 'No Kibos no BBI' as they alleged politics in the closure of the private sugar mill.

On Friday, Nema ordered the immediate closure of Kibos Sugar after flagging it for violating air quality regulations.

EMISSIONS

This followed a survey conducted by the environment agency which found out that emissions from the sugar miller are five times higher than internationally acceptable standards.

Nema Director General Mamo Boru Mamo said the decision was taken after the authority undertook an ambient air quality monitoring from December 17 to 21, 2019.

“The results showed that there was high concentration of particulate matter which goes against air quality regulations of 2014,” he said.

The outcome indicated that there was observable black smoke emitted from the sugar processing factory stack chimney and fly ash thereby negatively affecting its neighbourhood.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Mr Mamo said the decision to stop Kibos Sugar from operating was taken after the company failed to comply with Nema directives issued on February 5.

In their Monday protests, Mr John Otieno, a cane farmer, lamented the closure of the factory saying life will be unbearable for many cane growers.

"We have children to educate and bills to pay. How do these people want us to survive with the many problems in the sugar sector?" he asked.

Ms Lea Atieno, an employee of the factory, also lamented the closure saying it has left many who depend on it jobless.

SUGARCANE ROTTING

"It is not only farmers who are suffering but the employees too. Harvested sugarcane at the weighing bridge is rotting since the mill is closed," said Ms Atieno.

The farmers and workers alleged political interfere and incitement in the closure of the private sugar mill.

"Where else do they want us to go after state millers such Miwani, Chemelil and Mohoroni have collapsed? Can they give us back the jobs we are losing," Ms Atieno said.

The farmers have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga to intervene.