Kisumu MCAs have finally approved the 2019/2020 Sh10.2 billion budget.

This followed hours of negotiations between MCAs and the executive on Wednesday.

The impasse had crippled financial operations at Kisumu County.

Following the deliberations, MCAs convened a special sitting on Thursday where the budget was approved.

The negotiating team included Speaker Onyango Oloo, Majority Leader Kenneth Onyango, Minority Leader Philemon Ajuok, Chief Whip Gard Olima and the Deputy Speaker Roy Samo.

WARD DEVELOPMENT

It was a win-win situation after MCAs pushed through the demand for allocations towards development in their wards.

In the budget report as tabled before the House by Budget Committee chairperson Judith Ogaga on Thursday, 21 wards were allocated Sh45 million each for development. Previous estimates had allocated each ward Sh4 million

"The 14 wards within the city will get Sh40 million each owing to the many grants they get from donor funding," said Mrs Ogaga.

The assembly also allocated Sh4 million for each ward and a further Sh65 million for the governor's scholarship. The MCAs also allocated Sh230 million for assembly development.

"This is a big win for the residents of Kisumu, the scholarships, which will ensure our children get education," said Joachim Oketch, Kondele MCA.

BLAME GAME

Factions in the assembly have engaged in a blame game in the recent past. They accused each other and the executive of failure to pass the budget by June 30.

Milimani Market Ward Rep Adui Kanga refuted claims that MCAs were pushing to have more funds under their control.

“What people think is that as MCAs, we want to control the millions that are coming to the wards. This is not right. The implementation remains squarely on the executive,” said Mr Kanga.

He said MCAs want to ensure the projects proposed during public participation are implemented.

STRIKE

All eyes are now on Governor Anyang' Nyong'o on whether he will consent to the approved budget.

Following workers’ strike last week, Speaker Oloo had indicated that the Assembly would approve the budget to sort out the crisis, but with conditions.

He had indicated the House would pass the budget to enable the county government pay workers’ salaries.

The staff had not been paid salaries since May this year.