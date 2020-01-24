By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Kisumu County MCAs have unanimously voted in Elisha Oraro as the new Speaker, replacing Onyango Oloo who was impeached.

Mr Oraro was elected in the first round Friday morning after garnering 47 votes. All the Kisumu MCAs present in the House voted for him.

He only needed to garner 32 votes (two-thirds) to clinch the seat.

Lawyer Kenneth Amondi got zero votes after he withdrew from the race on Thursday evening on grounds that he supported Mr Oraro, the party's choice.

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker-elect stressed the need for MCAs to remain united as displayed during the voting process.

"Let us prove to the world that MCAs can also deliver in such positions. Let us enhance our representative role and oversight to move the development agenda forward," said Mr Oraro.

He pointed out that his in-tray is full but his priority will be sorting out pending bills and the budget.

Mr Oraro resigned as the North Kisumu Ward MCA to vie for the Speaker's seat.