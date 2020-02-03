Kisumu Polytechnic students go on strike

By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author

A number of students at Kisumu Polytechnic have been sent home after staging protests on Monday morning.

For the better part of the morning, roads near the institution were impassable as the police engaged students in running battles.

The learners said they were protesting the administration's alleged fee increase.

In a statement signed by President of the Kisumu National Polytechnic Students Association, Gregory Okoth Kajwang, the students also claimed they were being frustrated by the school's administration.

"There is forceful deferment of students by the deputy principal (1000 students forced to defer). Tribalism in the administration is among challenges facing the institution," the statement alleges.

"There is insecurity around Kisumu Poly especially in Makasembo and Manyatta," added Mr Kajwang.

Advertisement

The union had asked learners at the institution to boycott their Monday classes to stage the demo.