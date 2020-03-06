By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Kisumu activist Boniface Akach was arrested on Thursday for allegedly filming a police raid during protests in the town.

Mr Akach, Convener of the Kondele Social and Justice Centre, was arrested by plainclothes police officers at Nyamasaria at around 5pm.

He said police arrested anybody found in the area, including passers-by, despite saying they were after sellers and consumers of illicit brews.

Mr Akach told the Nation that one officer grabbed him by the arm while another went for his pocket to confiscate his phone.

“The did not identify themselves. One twisted my arm while the other took my phone, tearing my trouser in the process,” he said, adding that he was then ushered into a police car.

NO EXPLANATION

The activist was later taken to Kisumu Central Police Station in a police Land Cruiser.

“I have been in detention since 5 pm. They are yet to tell me why they arrested me. What I found strange was that they were really concerned about my phone," he said.

"I still don’t know what they have done with it because it took them long to give it back to me."

He was released unconditionally at around 7.30pm.

THE PROTESTS

The arrest came hours after a botched demonstration as part of ''Shit Protests'' against the poor state of affairs in the county's key sectors including health.

The protesters intend to use the demonstrations to push for attention and action on various issues of governance and poor environmental management.

On Wednesday, Mr Akach led protesters in staging a sit-in at the regional offices of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

They intended to demonstrate on Thursday at Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (Kiwasco) and Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o's office over pollution in Lake Victoria and state of the health sector.

The demonstrations did not take place due to heavy police presence.

SECURITY

Speaking outside the police station after his release, Mr Akach said he was worried about his security.

"I feel I am being targeted for the work I am doing as a human rights defender. These are the same officers we have reported for breaking the law,” he said.