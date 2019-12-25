By DONNA ATOLA

An eight-hour meeting between striking Kisumu doctors and the county government yesterday failed to yield fruit after each side maintained hard-line positions on contentious promotions effected by the latter.

The two sides are embroiled in a dispute after the county government threatened to sack the 128 striking doctors if they did not pick their promotion letters by Monday.

The doctors, through their Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) rejected the county government's offer, which they termed a mockery and an insult to their professions.

PROMOTION LETTERS

Yesterday, a meeting convened by the doctors in a bid to resolve the dispute suffered a setback after Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and the County Secretary Godfrey Kibochi failed to show up. The county government was represented by members of the County Public Service Board.

According to KMPDU, the county government drew the promotion letters to wrong and illegal job groups, placing doctors in lower and junior job groups, with unacceptable loss of career years.

On Monday, the County Health Chief Executive Prof Judith Attyang convened a press conference at Prosperity House yesterday where she said those who will fail to pick their letters by close of Monday should consider themselves sacked.

She spoke as the doctors strike which commenced on December 6, entered the 18th day. The strike has left Kisumu residents at the mercy of private hospitals as the stalemate between the doctors and the county government persists.

Dr Attyang said the county government will declare the positions vacant should the doctors fail to pick the promotion letters.

NURSES’ STRIKE

Meanwhile, nurses in Kisumu have given the county government a strike notice as their return to work agreement expires on December 31.

But the health CEC said the county government was working on their concerns and demands.

"As we are working on the doctor's CBA, definitely we are in the process of implementing the nurses concerns. If any of their concerns are not addressed then we will negotiate,” she said.

She blamed the delay on implementing their demands to delayed release of funds from the National Treasury.