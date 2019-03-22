Kisumu doctors call off strike after deal with county officilas
Doctors in Kisumu have suspended their strike which was to start at midnight.
This follows successful talks with the county government Friday.
Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) Nyanza Region Chairman Kevin Osuri confirmed Friday that they had struck a deal with the county authorities.
The doctors and county government officials had been in a meeting since Friday morning in a bid to avert the strike.
While calling for the strike, KMPDU had accused Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's of failing to implement the 2017 CBA.
The doctors had given Governor Nyong’o’s administration a seven-day ultimatum to address their demands.