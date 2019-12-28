Kisumu doctors call off strike

By ELIZABETH OJINA

Doctors in Kisumu have called off their strike following a deal on the implementation of their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

According to Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDU), 111 doctors have been promoted to various job groups.

In a statement, KMPDU Nyanza Secretary Lameck Omweri said 26 doctors will be interviewed between January 20 and 24, 2020.

"Another 31 doctors are on probation and will be confirmed by the County Public Service Board within the first quarter of 2020," said Dr Omweri.

"No doctor will be victimised as a result of the strike and full salaries of the same period will be paid on time," he added.

The doctors have been asked to pick their letters of promotion and return to work within 48 hours.

County Chief Officer for Health Alphonse Ouya said: "This is to notify the public that the strike has been immediately called off."