Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s administration has suspended a reshuffle order that affected at least 24 officers in public hospitals in the county.

The county government had made a major shakeup in public hospitals which saw some senior administrators demoted, thus raising apprehension among the staff.

The reshuffle came in the wake of the swearing-in of a new Health CEC, Prof Judith Attyang', last month.

She swore to overhaul the entire system to enhance results.

CANCELLED

On Tuesday, Chief Officer of Health and Sanitation Stephen Sewe, who had on August 9 signed the posting order that effected the changes, cancelled it through another letter.

"…All the concerned officers are hereby directed to continue executing their respective roles and responsibilities in the stations as usual," Mr Sewe said.

In the now revoked reshuffle, at least 24 officers were affected with the first casualty being the acting CEO of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) Dr Peter Okoth, who had been moved to the Kisumu County Referral Hospital (KCRH).

Dr Okoth, a senior assistant director of medical services, was to serve at the lower facility as a dentist.

He had been replaced at JOOTRH by Dr Roseline Amollo as the acting chief executive officer.

REGULAR SURGEON

Also affected in the cancelled order was Senior Assistant Director of Medical Services, Dr Francis Ayugi, who would have served as a regular surgeon at the county referral hospital.

Dr Ayugi had been replaced by Thadaeus Massawa.

Clinical officers were also promoted to manage sub-county hospitals as either medical officers of health (MOH) or medical superintendents.

Such positions were previously held by medical doctors.

The changes had also affected the senior accountant at JOOTRH Olivia Adhiambo, who had been redeployed to Muhoroni.