Lawyers in Kisumu have joined their Kakamega counterparts in condemning insecurity in the region following the death of one of their members, Mr Hillary Obilo Olunga.

The lawyer succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at an Eldoret hospital following an attack by an armed gang a week ago while on his way home.

Led by the Kisumu Law Society of Kenya Chairperson Joan Netto, the lawyers decried rising insecurity in the country, adding that Mr Olunga’s killing amounted to intimidation.

“He was a young man, a son, father and a husband. It is very disappointing that he had to die in such a cruel manner,” Ms Netto told journalists outside the Kisumu High Court on Thursday.

ARREST SUSPECTS

The lawyers called on detectives from Kisumu Directorate of Criminal Investigations to join hands with their Kakamega counterparts to ensure the suspects in the murder are brought to book since the lawyer’s vehicle was found in Kisumu.

Mr David Otieno, a Kisumu-based advocate, said the lawyers are willing to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

He urged the government to ensure all lawyers are protected and such incidents do not recur.

“We are reminding the government that advocates also have a right to be protected just like any other citizen. No one should die in the manner in which our colleague died,” said Ms Netto.