Man found dead in Kisumu church

A 37-year-old man was found dead in a church in Nyalenda, Kisumu County, on Friday.

Worshippers of the Kachok Seventh-Day Adventist Church found Collins Otieno’s body lying in church at around 11:30am.

The church caretaker Lazarus Odhiambo told Nation the man had gone to clean the church at around 8:30am in preparation for Saturday service.

TIRED

Otieno, who claimed he was tired, is said to have excused himself from the rest of the team that cleaned the church.

“He usually leads the rest in cleaning (the church), but today (Friday) he told us that he needed to rest and asked for porridge which he took before he slept,” said Mr Odhiambo.

He added: “Another member of the church who was inquiring about tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) service realised that Mr Otieno was lying on the church floor.”

CRACKED JOKES

Mr Charles Obiero, Otieno’s uncle, said the body was moved to Kisumu County Hospital mortuary.

“It is unfortunate we have lost him. I had spoken to him in the morning as he was leaving for church and he looked quite okay, we even cracked a joke and laughed,” said Mr Obiero.