Kisumu man strangles wife to death over food

Police in Kisumu are searching for a man who allegedly strangled his wife to death on Monday night for refusing to prepare dinner.

The woman is said to have accused her husband of not spending the previous night in her house.

According to the victim’s daughter, her mother and step-father fought in their home in Konya village, Kisumu County.

She said her stepfather got infuriated when the victim asked him why he had not eaten where he had spent the night. She said the two fought frequently.

The girl returned home the following morning to find her mother’s lifeless body, which had marks on the neck, on bed.

Mr Kennedy Odhiambo Okong’o, the victim’s brother, said the suspect fled after the incident.