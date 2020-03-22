By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Police on Sunday used teargas to disperse traders at Kibuye Market in Kisumu County, which Governor Anyang' Nyong'o ordered closed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Governor Nyong'o closed all open-air markets and suspended market days so as to adhere to national government's directive that people should maintain a social distance of one metre.

The market, frequented by traders from different counties, was characterised by empty stalls and shops, with some frustrated traders returning home and others hawking their commodities.

Mr Charles Adaa, who sells second-hand clothes, supported the measure. "This pandemic is hurting people even in the developed world. When the government takes these steps such as closing markets to reduce the rate of spreading the virus, we must persevere," he said.

He, however, asked the governor to provide more water bowsers at markets.

The Health ministry last week said social areas such as markets and bus stops will be fumigated, as Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe advised the public to use sanitisers and obey other safety guidelines.