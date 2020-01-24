The mother of four was further charged with four alternative charges of “grievous harm contrary to Section 234 of the Penal Code.”

By LENNY OTIENO

More by this Author

A 29-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her four children has been charged with attempted murder at the Nyando Law Courts.

Mercy Anyango Oketch is accused of committing the offense at her house in Awasi on January 7, 2020.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Reuben Sang, the suspect was charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted suicide.

The accused used a kitchen knife to stab her four children then later stabbed herself on the throat and abdomen following a domestic row with her husband before she was rescued by her neighbours.

The mother of four was further charged with four alternative charges of “grievous harm contrary to Section 234 of the Penal Code.”

She pleaded guilty to the charges. Prosecutor Maureen Odumba requested that she undergoes a mental assessment.

Advertisement

“Due to the nature of the offences against the accused, I pray for a mental assessment report at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH),” she said.

Mr Sang ordered that the suspect be taken to JOOTRH for a mental assessment. Mr Sang said the suspect’s mental assessment report should be presented in court during the next hearing. The suspect is being held at Kodiaga Women’s Prison.